113,932 Shares in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Acquired by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,249,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 934,532 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 178.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 522,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 334,700 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

In other news, Director Robert D. Agdern purchased 5,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $50,344.52.

CTR stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

