1,292 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Constellation Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STZ. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Hanson reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.53.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $179.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.36. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.48. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

