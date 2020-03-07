1,317 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

IJH stock opened at $180.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.39. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.72 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

