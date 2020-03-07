1,673 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $148.43 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $123.50 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.12 and a 200-day moving average of $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.