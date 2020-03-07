19,325 Shares in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGP stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $25.82.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

In other Plains GP news, Director Greg L. Armstrong acquired 70,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,828,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $431,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,466.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 165,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,931 over the last 90 days. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PAGP shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

