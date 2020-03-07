21,548 Shares in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 790.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BJ. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura cut their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $29.41.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

