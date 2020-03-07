217,356 Shares in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 217,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,474,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Eidos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 923,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,601,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,853,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eidos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,989,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 15,760 shares in the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Eidos Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

EIDX opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47. Eidos Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56. The company has a quick ratio of 18.78, a current ratio of 18.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics Inc will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

