24,152 Shares in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period.

Shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $17.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

