313,084 Shares in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 313,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,466,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of H&E Equipment Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HEES. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter worth $2,326,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HEES shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&E Equipment Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87. The company has a market cap of $770.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

