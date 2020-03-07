3,450 Shares in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WUBA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in 58.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 58.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of 58.com by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WUBA opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 58.com Inc has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average is $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

