347,294 Shares in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) Bought by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of XP at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XP. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth about $94,368,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth about $28,736,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth about $22,839,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,427,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,499,000.

Several research firms recently commented on XP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of XP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of XP in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

NYSE:XP opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.08. XP Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $43.52.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

