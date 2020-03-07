362 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 81.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

NYSE:MA opened at $287.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $215.93 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

