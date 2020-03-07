40,414 Shares in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) Bought by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Miller Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000.

NYSE:TTP opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%.

TORTOISE PIPELI/COM Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

