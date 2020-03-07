4,788 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $61.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.89 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.86.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.