4,860 Shares in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 82.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,495 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,693,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,341,000 after purchasing an additional 167,252 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,335,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,453,000 after purchasing an additional 203,814 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,496,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Etsy from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.05.

ETSY opened at $60.65 on Friday. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $72.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,233 shares of company stock worth $9,725,429 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.