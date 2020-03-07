4,935 Shares in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,172,940,000 after purchasing an additional 234,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after acquiring an additional 920,777 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,329,000 after acquiring an additional 39,265 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,714,000 after acquiring an additional 102,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,244,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,099,000 after acquiring an additional 173,397 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.79.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,654 shares of company stock worth $8,386,467. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.16. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.45 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

