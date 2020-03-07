5,344 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.08.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

