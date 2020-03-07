60,286 Shares in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,000. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.15% of Mirati Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,211,000 after acquiring an additional 199,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,096,000 after purchasing an additional 181,147 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,693,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,132,000 after purchasing an additional 76,357 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 301,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

MRTX stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $132.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 2.10.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.41). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,394.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.24 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

