6,898 Shares in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter worth about $735,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the third quarter valued at $828,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the third quarter valued at $746,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 117.8% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 130,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 70,666 shares in the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Barclays increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.52.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 100,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $4,887,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 215,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $10,704,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,704,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,271,745 shares of company stock worth $431,978,975 over the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $51.96 on Friday. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.17.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.79 million. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

