8,342 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $92.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $83.78 and a 52 week high of $110.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cross Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.29.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

