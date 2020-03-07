8,684 Shares in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

NYSE:KKR opened at $26.95 on Friday. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $34.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

In other news, CFO Robert H. Lewin acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,419,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

