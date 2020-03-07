890 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Acquired by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lucas Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 17,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $235.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.76 and a 200-day moving average of $235.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $187.13 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

