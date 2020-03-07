9,569 Shares in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,569 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in eBay by 29.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,147 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,889 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.68.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $36.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.00. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

