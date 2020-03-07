AB SKF Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for AB SKF in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AB SKF’s FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. AB SKF had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter.

SKFRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB SKF from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded AB SKF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of SKFRY opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

