ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ABMD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut ABIOMED from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABIOMED presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.00.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $157.08 on Tuesday. ABIOMED has a 1-year low of $147.28 and a 1-year high of $348.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.28 and a 200-day moving average of $182.50. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ABIOMED will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in ABIOMED by 453.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in ABIOMED during the third quarter worth about $145,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ABIOMED by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $882,977,000 after purchasing an additional 290,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in ABIOMED by 2,764.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 69,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

