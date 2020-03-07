AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ACIU has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of AC Immune from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AC Immune from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Shares of AC Immune stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.08 and a quick ratio of 22.09. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a market cap of $489.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in AC Immune in the third quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 516.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,887 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AC Immune by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 321,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 173,555 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in AC Immune during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.