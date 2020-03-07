Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $36,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $177,374.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AKR opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $29.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

