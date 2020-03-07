Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 3.00

News articles about Accenture (NYSE:ACN) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Accenture earned a daily sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the information technology services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.61.

NYSE:ACN opened at $178.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.81. Accenture has a 1-year low of $160.50 and a 1-year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

