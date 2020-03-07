Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acushnet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Acushnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Acushnet from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.45.

Acushnet stock opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $368.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 70,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,474,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

