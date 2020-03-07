Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -2.00

Media stories about Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Aeroports de Paris earned a news impact score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $162.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.09. Aeroports de Paris has a 52-week low of $162.58 and a 52-week high of $196.85.

About Aeroports de Paris

Aéroports de Paris SA engages in the design, construction, and operation of airports. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports in the Paris, France. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Others.

