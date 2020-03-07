Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agenus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

AGEN opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Agenus has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $335.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agenus during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. 39.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

