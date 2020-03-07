Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AGYS. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Get Agilysys alerts:

AGYS stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54. The company has a market cap of $623.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.11 and a beta of 0.18. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $37.17.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Pritchett sold 4,224 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $143,700.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,023.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 335.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 222,393 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 17.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 56.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Further Reading: Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.