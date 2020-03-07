AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in AK Steel were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AK Steel by 59.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 176,547 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in AK Steel by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AK Steel by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 338,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 29,588 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AK Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of AK Steel by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 109,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKS shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

NYSE AKS opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. AK Steel Holding Co. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.69 million, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 2.93.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

