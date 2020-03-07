Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADS. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.81.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

ADS opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.53. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $69.57 and a 12-month high of $182.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.78.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.