Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.91.

ALLO opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,658,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,542,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,228 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,776,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 162,594 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

