American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AAL. Cfra cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.23.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 105.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

