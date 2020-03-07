American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $96.30

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $96.30 and last traded at $96.30, with a volume of 501 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.27.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded American National Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.56 and a 200 day moving average of $115.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 100.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in American National Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American National Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in American National Insurance by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in American National Insurance by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

About American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

