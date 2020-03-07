American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in American Woodmark by 1.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Woodmark by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMWD opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.24. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $117.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.23.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.30 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWD. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on American Woodmark from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti raised American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other American Woodmark news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

