Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $210.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.