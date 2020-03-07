Analysts Issue Forecasts for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 118.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

