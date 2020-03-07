Analysts Issue Forecasts for GTT Communications Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for GTT Communications in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Breen expects that the technology company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for GTT Communications’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on GTT Communications from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on GTT Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

GTT Communications stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. GTT Communications has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $752.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.89.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $423.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,473,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,149,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 168,453 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 7,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 867,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 856,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 88,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 559,035 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $6,674,877.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

