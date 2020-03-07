Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sierra Metals Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SMTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Sierra Metals stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Sierra Metals has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

