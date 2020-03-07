Analysts Issue Forecasts for TechnipFMC PLC’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Equities researchers at G.Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TechnipFMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. G.Research analyst S. Wong now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.35.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bernstein Bank cut TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra decreased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

FTI opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

