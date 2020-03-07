Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Acquired by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 115.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,124,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 603,275 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 21.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 39,961 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 901,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 95,540 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 42,122 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 2,158.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 537,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 513,752 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCO. Bradesco Corretora reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

