Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading 10.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on the stock from to . The company traded as high as $18.75 and last traded at $18.60, 24,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 86,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 298,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 168,556 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,282,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $390,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,383,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,041,000 after buying an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $254.01 million, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.11.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

