Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Athabasca Oil Corp (TSE:ATH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Athabasca Oil traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 782335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

ATH has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Athabasca Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$0.80 to C$0.65 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $172.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.50.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile (TSE:ATH)

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

