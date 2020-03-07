Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Stock Position Reduced by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Atkore International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $37.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. Atkore International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $447.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.80 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $931,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,425.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $37,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

