AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,322,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,788 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 454,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

NYSE:T opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a market cap of $266.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.