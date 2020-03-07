B. Riley Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL)

Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Silvercrest Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Silvercrest Metals alerts:

Shares of Silvercrest Metals stock opened at C$9.35 on Thursday. Silvercrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$3.99 and a 52-week high of C$10.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.14 million and a P/E ratio of -90.78.

About Silvercrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.