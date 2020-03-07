B. Riley Weighs in on NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – B. Riley decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get NEWMONT GOLD-TS alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

NGT opened at C$70.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$60.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 1 year low of C$40.01 and a 1 year high of C$70.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion and a PE ratio of 18.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.02%.

NEWMONT GOLD-TS Company Profile

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for NEWMONT GOLD-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWMONT GOLD-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.